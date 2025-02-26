Maha to sign MoU with ‘Youth for Jobs’ to generate employment for divyangs

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the state government will soon sign an MoU with ‘Youth for Jobs' organisation for employment of divyang (disabled) youth in Maharashtra.

Initially, the organisation will assist the government in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra in creating employment and self-employment opportunities.

The state government and local district administrations will provide full support for this initiative.

CM Fadnavis expressed confidence that local voluntary organisations will also step forward to contribute to the overall development of society.

“The state government is committed to providing training and employment opportunities to disabled youth, ensuring their economic self-reliance. In this regard, registered disabled individuals in the state will be provided with a Unique Disability ID (UDID) over the next five years, facilitating their access to employment and self-employment opportunities. The government is effectively implementing schemes for the disabled, while voluntary organisations are also stepping forward for their development,” said the CM.

He further added, “The state government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 'Youth for Jobs' organisation. Initially, the organisation will assist the government in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra in creating employment and self-employment opportunities, with plans to expand this initiative across the state in the future. This will provide employment to disabled youth.”

He said that the government is always keen on ensuring that divyangs receive their rightful benefits and full access to announced schemes.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several important schemes and decisions to realise the vision of a 'Developed India.' To generate more employment opportunities through skill-based education, the Skill Development Department has been established. In line with this, the state government is also making significant decisions for the welfare of the youth,” he added.

To ensure that all divyangs in the state benefit from government schemes, an updated database is being prepared.

A 100 per cent registration drive is being conducted, and registered disabled individuals are being issued a UDID.

The state government is making every effort to ensure that disabled individuals receive all the benefits of central and state government schemes, reads the government release.

According to the government release, the 'Youth for Jobs' organisation, founded and chaired by Meera Shenoy, has successfully worked with the central government and the Gadchiroli district administration to enhance employment opportunities for divyang youth.

Training is provided based on the type of disability, and job fairs are organised to connect trained individuals with industry demands.

Companies such as Lifestyle International, Aditya Birla Fashion, Reliance Trends, IIFL, Milan Coffee House, HPCL, BPCL, Sahyog Multi-State Credit Cooperative Society, local automobile dealers, and Disha Manpower & Security are among the private sector employers involved in this initiative.

Additionally, self-employment opportunities are being created for those unable to work in jobs, integrating them into the mainstream society. This model will be implemented across all districts in Maharashtra to generate employment opportunities for the disabled, reads the government release.