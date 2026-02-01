Maha will get about 1 lakh crore from Central taxes: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong move towards a developed India.

He claimed that Maharashtra's share from central taxes will be Rs 98,306 crore, adding that apart from this, according to the preliminary estimate of the budget, Rs 12,355 crore is for various projects.

“Therefore, Maharashtra will get about Rs 1 lakh crore,” he added.

The Chief Minister told reporters that the Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad high-speed corridor will increase GDP significantly.

“The Pune-Hyderabad corridor will greatly benefit Marathwada and Western Maharashtra,” he said.

The Chief Minister further added that Rs 5000 crore will be received for Growth Hubs over 5 years, benefiting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Metropolitan Region, and Nagpur Metropolitan Region Growth Hubs.

Fadnavis said that of the Rs 12,355 crore, Maharashtra Rural Road Project will receive Rs 378.38 crore, Maharashtra Agribusiness Project: Rs 167.28 crore, Economic Cluster for Inclusive Development: Rs 283.77 crore, Maharashtra Tertiary Care and Medical Education Development Programme: Rs 385.78 crore, Solar energy of lift irrigation schemes: Rs 207.10 crore, Agriculture and Rural Transformation Project: Rs 646.24 crore, Skills and Applied Knowledge Project for Human Development: Rs 313.65 crore, For institutional capacity building in districts: Rs 240.90 crore, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Corridor: Rs 6103 crore, Mumbai Metro: Rs 1702 crore, MUTP 3: Rs 462 crore, Green Mobility in MMR: Rs 155.32 crore, ITS on Samruddhi Highway: Rs 680.79 crore and Pune Metro: 517.74 crore.

He said this is preliminary data for Mumbai and Pune only.

“This budget has taken strong measures for investment and employment generation by planning urbanisation, encouraging industry and entrepreneurship. The government will invest Rs 12 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector, up from Rs 1 lakh crore earlier. Considering the development of a city with a population of 5 lakh, an integrated approach has been taken for urbanisation. This will give direction, momentum and funds to various sectors. This will greatly benefit Maharashtra,” remarked the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister, substantial provisions have been made for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and irrigation.

He said that after the success of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, the plan to create separate malls and industrial opportunities for women is very important.

“A plan for hostels has been prepared for girls pursuing higher education in every district. The decision to set up an emergency medical system in district hospitals will be valuable in the health sector,” he said.