The opposition is scheduled to announce their Mahagathbandhan seat sharing strategy later in the week, following the finalization of details within the next few days.

According to PTI sources, addresses among both the RJD as well as Congress are presently in progress elderly leaders are listed to have a discussion on Monday. RJD principal Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav presently live in Delhi.

What the Seat- participating Arrangement Might Look Like

The reports suggest that Congress could get less seats this time around in comparison with the 2015 Bihar elections 2025, indicating the fact that it has performed less well than. At the time of the last elections in the last election, the Congress was able to contest 70 seats, but won just 19.

Ramesh also stated that talks with RJD with Congress leaders will likely take place on Monday, but did not give a specific date. When asked about the issue of delay, he stated, "We have to accommodate certain new members in the Mahagathbandhan strategy and that will require adjustments to the seat distribution."

He added "In about two or three days, we'll expect the finalization of all seats and then announced." If asked about how many seats Congress will be contesting, Ramesh replied with a smile, "Anything between half a century and 100 years."

NDA Finalizes Seat-Sharing Plan

In the meantime, the government Bihar political alliance has blazoned its bean fiat Mahagathbandhan. From Bihar's Assembly sections that are in the state, it's anticipated that the BJP as well as the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal( United) will contend for 101 seats each.

Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha will each contend for six seats, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party( Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats.

This time's Bihar Assembly choices will be held in two phasesthe 6th of November and November 11 and counting will take place on November 14. The first phase will encompass the 121 constituencies and also 122 in the alternate stage.