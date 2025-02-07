Mahakumbh 2025: Over 400 Million Devotees Gather for Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: In an extraordinary display of faith and devotion, over 400 million pilgrims have already taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh festival. Despite three significant ritual baths, enthusiasm remains high as vast numbers flock to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the elusive Saraswati rivers.

As of the morning of February 7, the total count of spectators participating in the sacred ritual surpassed 42.07 lakh, with expectations that the overall figure may exceed 500 million given that there are still 19 days left in the grand event. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on February 10 to partake in the holy dip, further elevating the event's profile.

The atmosphere remains electric at the Triveni Sangam, with saints, Kalpvasis, devotees, and householders coming together in a shared expression of faith. High-profile attendees have included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet colleagues.

Prominent figures from across the political spectrum also made their presence felt, with participation from leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Mata Prasad Pandey, Ravi Kishan, and Sudhanshu Trivedi, amongst others.

The event has also attracted the attention of celebrities from various fields, including Bollywood stars such as Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, and Bhagyashree, as well as sports icons like Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal and cricketer Suresh Raina. Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas, as well as actress-turned-Mahamandaleshwar Mamta Kulkarni, were also seen taking part in the sacred bath.

With the Mahakumbh continuing to unfold, the spirit of unity and devotion shines brightly, transcending barriers as millions gather at this iconic spiritual gathering.