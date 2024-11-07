Mahakumbh 2025: Road widening to be completed by Nov 30

Prayagraj: In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is pushing forward with an extensive road-widening and beautification initiative in Prayagraj. Key projects, particularly the widening and enhancement of roads leading to Sangam, are approaching completion. With a focus on ensuring smooth access and a visually appealing experience for devotees, the work is expected to be finished by November 30.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi shared that with the support of the PDA (Prayagraj Development Authority) and Cantonment Board, the construction of roads connecting Prayagraj city to Sangam will be completed by November 30. In preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, all roads in the fair area are being widened more than twice their size compared to the previous Kumbh.

The successful organisation of Mahakumbh 2025 is a top priority for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.