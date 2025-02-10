Mahakumbh, a confluence of faith - Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Mahakumbhnagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the Mahakumbh as a significant confluence of faith and expressed gratitude that this event has occurred in our era.

The UK CM who arrived here on Sunday to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam praised Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi for the grand organization of the Mahakumbh.

During his visit, Chief Minister Dhami inspected the Uttarakhand Mandapam and participated in the 'Gyan Mahakumbh' organized in Sector 8.

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Dhami said, "This is a great confluence of faith. Crores of people from our country are taking a holy dip here. We are fortunate that this Mahakumbh has taken place in our time." He added, "We will pray to Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country continues to move forward on the path of prosperity and progress." He also expressed his appreciation to CM Yogi for the successful event. While at the Uttarakhand Mandapam, Chief Minister Dhami met devotees and inquired about their well-being. He checked on the arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the facilities available for their convenience. The Mandapam is equipped with special amenities to ensure that devotees from Uttarakhand can complete their spiritual journey comfortably. For Mahakumbh 2025, crores of devotees from across the country and abroad are visiting the Sangam for the holy bath. Centres like the Uttarakhand Mandapam are providing additional facilities to make their journey memorable.

In addition, Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Gyan Mahakumbh' held in Sector 08, Prayagwal Marg. During this event, he shared his thoughts on religious, spiritual, and intellectual discussions and praised the initiative. He remarked, "This Gyan Mahakumbh has been organized to promote education. It will undoubtedly provide a new direction to the students of the upcoming generations." He noted that the 'Gyan Mahakumbh' taking place on the holy ground of Prayagraj aims to awaken the consciousness of the Indian knowledge tradition among the youth through various activities, including educational exhibitions, seminars, and conferences for students, women, and teachers. He also invited everyone to attend the Ardh Kumbh, to be held in Haridwar in the upcoming year, 2027.