Mahanadi Waterfront project to begin soon

Bhubaneswar: Work on Mahanadi Riverfront project at Cuttack will soon commence, informed Minister for Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday.

Following a high-level meeting held at Kharavela Bhawan in Bhubaneswarr, Mahapatra said: “The Mahanadi Riverfront project in Cuttack will follow the Sabarmati model and commence soon with an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore. The State government has approved the DPR, and additional funds will be allocated if necessary. The first phase is targeted for completion before the upcoming Bali Yatra. The project is meant to develop all civic amenities in Cuttack, for amusement.”

Sources said the State government, in collaboration with urban development authorities and environmental experts, has conceptualised the Mahanadi Waterfront project at Cuttack. The government expects that this transformative initiative will redefine the Mahanadi Riverfront, turning it into a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive space that merges ecological conservation with urban development.

The H&UD department said the Mahanadi Riverfront, as a premier eco-tourism destination, will offer water sports like boating, kayaking and river cruises. The event spaces will host music and food festivals, local cultural performances, and more, attracting both national and international tourists. The official sources also informed that accessible parks, playgrounds and recreational zones for seniors, children, and differently-abled individuals will be created under the project. It will also encourage local artisans, farmers and small businesses to set up markets and kiosks, promoting indigenous craftsmanship and products.

Besides, to mitigate the risk of seasonal flooding, the waterfront will incorporate flood protection infrastructure, such as embankments, elevated walkways and flood barriers. Green infrastructure solutions, including rainwater harvesting and permeable surfaces, will be integrated to enhance climate resilience.

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who also participated in the high-level meeting, stressed the importance of the project in transforming the city’s landscape. He said noble initiative will boost tourism and economic activities in the city.

“The development will be carried out in compliance with NGT guidelines. The rehabilitation of displaced families will be a priority, with affordable housing provisions under government schemes. The riverfront project is expected to reach an investment of Rs 400 crore, with a three-year timeline for full completion. The first phase is targeted for completion before the upcoming Bali Yatra,” said Mahtab.