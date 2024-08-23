Maharashtra Bandh On August 24: Political Parties Call For State-Wide Protest Against Rising Crimes Against Women

Several organizations had called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21, which was met with partial success. Now, political parties are gearing up for a Maharashtra bandh on August 24, a move that is gaining momentum as it coincides with ongoing protests by doctors across the country. These protests are centered on demands for better security measures following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, an incident that has shocked the nation and ignited widespread concern over the safety of medical professionals.



### Why is There a Maharashtra Bandh on August 24?

The Maharashtra bandh on August 24 has been called by key political players in the state, including Shiv Sena-UBT, the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress. This call for a bandh is being led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which has been vocal about rising concerns over the escalating crimes against women in Maharashtra.

The immediate trigger for the bandh was a deeply disturbing incident involving the sexual assault of two minors at a school in Badlapur, located in Thane district. The accused in this case is reportedly a contractual sweeper employed by the school. This heinous act led to a surge of anger among the local population, who took to the streets in protest. The situation escalated when demonstrators blocked a railway line, demanding swift action against the perpetrator.

The public outcry did not go unnoticed by the political opposition. Seizing on the widespread frustration and anger, the opposition parties sharply criticized the ruling government for its perceived failure to protect women and children. In a show of solidarity with the protesters and to amplify the demand for justice, the opposition announced a state-wide bandh on August 24. The bandh is intended to pressurize the government to take immediate and decisive action against those responsible for such crimes and to implement stronger measures to ensure the safety of women and children in the state.