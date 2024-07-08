Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises Zero Tolerance For Hit-And-Run Offenders

A day after a woman was killed in Mumbai by a BMW allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared zero tolerance for hit-and-run offenders. He emphasized that neither wealth nor political connections would provide immunity under his leadership.



Shinde's statement followed another tragic hit-and-run incident where a Pune Police constable died after a speeding car hit his scooter. This incident closely followed a similar one in Pune, where a 17-year-old boy killed two people by ramming his Porsche into their scooter, sparking public outrage.



In a tweet, Shinde expressed his deep concern over the rise in hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra and announced the implementation of stricter laws and harsher penalties for offenders. He stressed that the misuse of power and influence to manipulate the justice system would not be tolerated.



"The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us," Shinde said, directing the state police to handle these cases with utmost seriousness to ensure justice. He reiterated his government's commitment to creating a safe environment for all citizens and assured support for victims and their families.



The incident in Mumbai involved Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was traveling with her husband on Dr. Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, collided with their two-wheeler. The impact dragged Kaveri for over 2 km, and she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.



Following the accident, Mihir Shah fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, abandoning his car and driver, Rajrishi Bidawat. Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, and Bidawat were later arrested for allegedly aiding his escape. The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mihir.

