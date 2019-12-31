Trending :
Home  > News > National

Maharashtra Congress ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress ministers meet Rahul Gandhi
Highlights

A day after the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, state Congress ministers met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

New Delhi:A day after the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, state Congress ministers met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The ministers were accompanied by senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and party secretary Ashish Dua. The purpose of the meeting is to emphasis the party's outreach programme in the state and take feedback on the alliance working on the ground.

One of the ministers said that this is a thanksgiving message to the party by the ministers and take direction from top leadership on how to move forward in the state. The Congress has got 12 berths in the ministry and the party is eyeing key portfolios.

Apart from the Speaker's post, the party has to appoint a new State President as Balasaheb Thorat has been inducted in the ministry.

Congress' former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan who was the frontrunner for the Speaker's post is being considered for the state President as he has been elected from Karad-South.

Another former Chief Minister and State President Ashok Chavan is also now part of the ministry. The party is now fourth in terms of seats in the state with the BJP as the largest party and the Shiv Sena and NCP also ahead of the Congress.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations31 Dec 2019 7:17 AM GMT

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations

PM Modi
PM Modi's CAA Outreach: Better Late Than Never
Outgoing Army Chief:
Outgoing Army Chief: 'Bipin Rawat Only A Name', Jawans, Officers...
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: The Challenges Ahead
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: The Challenges Ahead
Power to YSRCP, Amaravati conundrum mark 2019
Power to YSRCP, Amaravati conundrum mark 2019


Top