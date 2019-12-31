Maharashtra Congress ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:A day after the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, state Congress ministers met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The ministers were accompanied by senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and party secretary Ashish Dua. The purpose of the meeting is to emphasis the party's outreach programme in the state and take feedback on the alliance working on the ground.

One of the ministers said that this is a thanksgiving message to the party by the ministers and take direction from top leadership on how to move forward in the state. The Congress has got 12 berths in the ministry and the party is eyeing key portfolios.

Apart from the Speaker's post, the party has to appoint a new State President as Balasaheb Thorat has been inducted in the ministry.

Congress' former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan who was the frontrunner for the Speaker's post is being considered for the state President as he has been elected from Karad-South.

Another former Chief Minister and State President Ashok Chavan is also now part of the ministry. The party is now fourth in terms of seats in the state with the BJP as the largest party and the Shiv Sena and NCP also ahead of the Congress.