Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 215; 12 more test positive
Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 215 on Monday as 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state, a health official said.
Out of the 12 new patients, five are from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik, the official said.
So far, eight COVID-19 patients have died in the state.
