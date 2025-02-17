Maharashtra Cyber Cell Denies Samay Raina's Request for Video Conferencing in ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has rejected Samay Raina's request to record his statement via video conferencing regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding the show India’s Got Latent. Raina, currently in the US, had asked for permission to record his statement remotely, citing his inability to return to India before March 17 due to prior commitments.

However, the Cyber Cell has insisted that Raina appear in person to give his statement on February 18.

The controversy erupted after a controversial comment was made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during the show. Allahbadia asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?” This sparked widespread backlash, leading to formal complaints being filed against Allahbadia, Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the show's organizers.

In response, Samay Raina took to Instagram to clarify his stance, stating that he had removed all videos of India’s Got Latent from his channel and was fully cooperating with authorities. He expressed that his sole intent was to entertain and apologized for the controversy.

"Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he wrote.

Raina, along with other individuals involved in the controversy, including Allahbadia and Makhija, is facing multiple FIRs filed across India for allegedly promoting obscenity and making sexually explicit remarks on the show. On February 16, Raina and Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court, seeking to club the FIRs lodged against them in various states.

The controversy has led to FIRs being filed in multiple regions, including Maharashtra and Assam. On February 11, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that an FIR was registered against the involved YouTubers and influencers for promoting inappropriate content.