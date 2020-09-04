Maharashtra: Eleven injured in bus-truck collision in Palghar

Palghar: At least 11 persons were injured in a head-on collision between a state transport bus and a container truck in Palghar district, an official said on Friday. The accident took place at Vakadpada village on Vikramgad-Wada road on Thursday evening, the official from the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation said.

The state transport bus heading towards Wada and the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with each other, he said. As many as 11 persons, including drivers of both the vehicles, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals, he said.

