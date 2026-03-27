Maharashtra ‘Godman’ Accused Of Rape And Blackmail After Posing As Divine Figure

A self-styled godman from Maharashtra’ s Vasai has been accused of raping and blackmailing a 35-year-old woman by falsely presenting himself as a divine incarnation. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly claimed to be Lord Shiva while referring to the survivor as Goddess Parvati to manipulate her trust.

The case surfaced after the woman approached the police, reportedly encouraged by recent news of another spiritual leader’s arrest in a similar case. An FIR was filed at Manikpur Police Station, and the investigation has since been transferred to the jurisdiction where the alleged crime first took place.

As per the complaint, the accused initially contacted the woman through Facebook in 2023 under the pretext of spiritual guidance. He later met her in Pune, where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her. It is also alleged that he took objectionable photos without her consent and used them to blackmail her into further exploitation.

In another instance, he allegedly called her to a hotel in Vasai in 2025 and attempted to assault her again. The survivor has also claimed that the accused may have used similar tactics to exploit other women.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another case in Maharashtra involving a spiritual leader accused of sexual exploitation, raising concerns about misuse of religious influence for criminal activities.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the allegations and identify any additional victims who may have been coerced or silenced.