Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Uddhav Thackeray in unholy row over temples reopening

Mumbai: In an unprecedented development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were engaged in an ugly 'letter-war over the issue of reopening of temples in the state.



Making a case for permitting people to worship in temples -- closed since the lockdown was clamped on March 23 -- the Governor asked a pointed question to Thackeray: "You have been a strong votary of Hindutva… Have you turned 'secular' yourself, the term which you hated?"

Koshyari pointed out how Thackeray had "publicly espoused" his devotion for Lord Ram by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as CM and later performed the pooja at the famed Pandharpur's Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini Temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi, July 1.

"It is ironic that while on one hand, the state government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown," Governor Koshyari said.

In an equally strong response, Thackeray said what the Governor mentioned about 'Hindutva' was absolutely correct. "However, I don't need a certificate on Hindutva from anybody, nor do I have to learn it from anyone.