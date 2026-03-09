Maharashtra govt suspends auto-rickshaw permit issuance

Mumbai: In a significant move to tackle rising traffic congestion and curb urban pollution, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday announced in the State Council and Assembly that the issuance of new auto-rickshaw permits across the state has been suspended with immediate effect from March 9.

The minister stated that the state Cabinet will soon deliberate on the specific criteria and guidelines for future permits, and further actions will be dictated by the Cabinet’s decision.

Minister Sarnaik explained that the state government holds the authority to regulate auto-rickshaw permits in cities with populations exceeding 500,000.

Following correspondence with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Central government issued an official memorandum granting the state the flexibility to make decisions based on local conditions.

Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and Section 67(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, state governments are empowered to regulate passenger and goods transport permits and implement various schemes. The Centre clarified that these powers can be utilised to improve “last-mile connectivity” and implement necessary measures to reduce traffic bottlenecks, the minister said.

The minister highlighted several pressing issues that led to this decision, including saturation, irregularities, impact on livelihoods and environmental concerns.

“Approximately 1.4 million auto-rickshaw permits have been issued across the state to date. Reports have emerged of multiple permits being held within a single household and allegations of permits being illegally issued to undocumented individuals. Various auto-rickshaw unions and associations have complained that the excessive number of vehicles is cannibalising their business and reducing daily earnings. Environmentalists and public representatives have raised alarms regarding the impact of high vehicle density on air quality and traffic management,” he added.

Speaking on the transition, Minister Sarnaik said: “For years, rickshaw permits were being issued openly. However, we received numerous requests from unions and representatives to address the oversupply. After following up with the Union Transport Minister, we have been granted the authority to regulate this locally. Consequently, after a meeting with RTO and concerned officials today, all new permit issuances are suspended as of March 9.”

The minister emphasised that the government is currently drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The goal is to ensure that future permits benefit those truly in need, such as children of farmers seeking a livelihood and educated unemployed youth looking for self-employment opportunities.

“We are preparing a proposal based on these new SOPs to be presented before the Cabinet. Once the Cabinet approves the new regulations, the process will resume under the revised framework. Until then, no new permits will be issued,” Minister Sarnaik clarified.