Maharashtra govt to invoke MCOCA against food adulterators

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal in the State Legislative Council said on Monday that to strengthen food security in the state, inspection drives will be expanded, and those involved in food adulteration will face action under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande raised the question during the Question Hour.

Minister Zirwal said that cases have been registered against 14 individuals following raids in Vasai and Andheri.

Proceedings to extern (deport from the area) four individuals are underway.

Special attention is being paid to milk supplies entering Mumbai and other major cities.

To address manpower shortages, a proposal has been submitted to the Finance Department.

Recently, 197 employees were recruited and posted after training.

He told the State Legislative Council that a meeting will be convened soon to address issues regarding scented betel nuts.

Meanwhile, State Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Monday told the State Assembly that a decision will be taken to take punitive action against the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations for discharging untreated sewage into natural river streams, which has resulted in the contamination of water used for agriculture.

NCP MLA Dnyaneshwar Katke had raised a calling attention motion regarding the contaminated water being received by farms along the riverbanks in Haveli taluka.

Replying to this attention motion, Minister Vikhe-Patil said that controlling increasing water usage and expanding sewage treatment capacity is the need of the hour.

"Steps will be taken to ensure farmers receive properly treated water suitable for agriculture. Large quantities of sewage are generated in Pune city, of which only 6.2 TMC is treated. The remaining sewage is discharged directly into the Mula-Mutha river, causing pollution."

"According to regulations, it is mandatory to discharge sewage into natural streams only after full treatment. Failing this, there is a provision for a fine along with charges at double the rate," Vikhe-Patil added.

He said that at present, nine treatment plants with a capacity of 477 MLD are operational in Pune.

"New centres are being constructed with cooperation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with some projects slated for completion by 2026. Additionally, sewage projects for newly merged villages are being implemented under 'AMRUT 2.0'."

The Minister also mentioned that a government policy will be formulated to remove silt from large dams like Ujani and Jayakwadi, as well as smaller dams like Kukadi.

To a query by BJP member Hemant Rasane, the Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal told the State Assembly that an independent policy will be prepared to resolve the redevelopment issues of dilapidated Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) colonies.

"Many municipal colonies are in a very dilapidated state, and temporary repairs will not suffice. Structural audits have confirmed the need for total redevelopment. Work on 152 houses in an 11-storey building in Sane Guruji Colony is in the final stages, and allotment will be done via a lottery system," she said.

Minister Misal added that under current policy employees are expected to return the houses after retirement.

However, demands for ownership rights and the refusal of residents to move to transit camps have stalled several projects, including the tender for Rajendranagar.

"Since various colonies have independent layouts, there are difficulties regarding FSI (Floor Space Index). A comprehensive policy is being drafted for nearly 4,000 houses to expedite the redevelopment process," she said.