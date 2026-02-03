Maharashtra Man Allegedly Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Rule For Panchayat Polls

A 28-year-old man from Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter in a bid to become eligible to contest upcoming gram panchayat elections, police officials said. The accused reportedly drowned the child in a canal in neighbouring Telangana to comply with the state’s two-child norm for local body polls.

According to investigators, the man, a resident of Kerur village in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, has three children and was keen on contesting for the post of sarpanch. As candidates with more than two children are barred from contesting panchayat elections in Maharashtra, he allegedly decided to eliminate one child to meet the eligibility criteria.

Police said the incident took place on January 29, when the man took his daughter on a motorcycle towards Nizamabad district in Telangana and threw her into a canal, nearly 90 kilometres from their village. The girl died on the spot. Local residents later spotted the body and alerted the police.

During the investigation, police circulated photographs of the deceased child, following which residents from Mukhed helped identify her. A police team then visited Kerur village and confirmed the child’s identity.

Investigators found that the accused, who runs a salon and lives with his wife and three children, had earlier explored other options to bypass the two-child rule. He reportedly attempted to alter his son’s birth records and even approached authorities in Pune, but was unsuccessful.

Police further revealed that the sitting sarpanch had allegedly suggested giving one of the children up for adoption as a way to overcome the eligibility restriction. When that plan did not materialise, the accused allegedly decided to kill the child and planned to report her as missing.

Both the father and the sitting sarpanch have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said the charges have been modified to include murder, kidnapping and other relevant offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is ongoing.