Maharashtra: Man gets life sentence for killing two brothers

Thane: A court has sentenced a 38-year-old man to imprisonment for life for killing two brothers and attempting to murder another in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district.

In the order passed on Thursday, district judge R P Pandey of Kalyan court convicted Sanjay Namdeo Patil of charges under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

The accused was sentenced to imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on him.

The other accused, Manoj Shankar Khandge (37), died during the pendency of the trial and the case against him was abetted, it was stated.

Additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bhamre Patil told the court that the accused and the victims had had a long-standing dispute over certain issues.

On December 3, 2010, the two accused attacked the victims with sharp weapons, killing brothers Ashok (40) and Krishna Devkar (32), while the third sibling Ramdas (42) was badly injured in the attack, she said.