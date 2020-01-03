Trending :
Home  > News > National

Maharashtra: Man held for raping three-year-old relative

Maharashtra: Man held for raping three-year-old relative
Highlights

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his three-year-old relative in the Kasarwadavali area of Maharashtra's Thane city,...

Thane:A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his three-year-old relative in the Kasarwadavali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The accused Subash Dubey is unemployed and lived with the victim's family at Turbhe pada, an official said.

Dubey would sexually abuse the girl in the absence of her parents, he said, adding that unable to bear the pain, the victim complained to her mother on Thursday.

The family lodged a complaint with the police late on Thursday night, following which the accused was arrested, the official added.

The accused has been charged with section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Further investigations will be carried out after the victim's medical examination, he said.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon3 Jan 2020 5:09 AM GMT

President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
Was 2019 an
Was 2019 an 'annus horribilis' for India's children?
Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments


Top