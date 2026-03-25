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Maharashtra moots social media regulation policy

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 6:55 AM IST
Maharashtra moots social media regulation policy
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Mumbai: Maharashtra Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar told the state Assembly that his government will formulate a comprehensive policy or law regarding the regulation of social media usage by minors in the state, which will be framed only after the report of the government-appointed task force.

The Minister was responding to a ‘Calling Attention’ motion moved by Assembly member Rajesh Pawar regarding the impact of increasing usage of social media, online games, and digital platforms by minors. Shelar said while other states have made announcements regarding social media bans, no concrete laws have been implemented yet.

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Social Media RegulationMinor ProtectionMaharashtra GovernmentAshish ShelarDigital Platform Policy
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