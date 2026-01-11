Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: January 15 Declared Holiday As Campaigning Peaks, BJP Yet To Unveil BMC Manifesto

As Maharashtra prepares for the municipal elections scheduled on January 15, 2026, the state government has declared a public holiday on polling day to ensure smooth participation of voters. With just days left before voting, political activity across the state has intensified, with major parties ramping up rallies, outreach programmes and sharp exchanges of allegations.

Campaigning has gained momentum as the final Sunday before polling approaches. Parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are making last-minute efforts to consolidate support across urban centres. Adding to the political buzz, cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, who reunited for local body elections after two decades, held their first joint rally in Nashik and are expected to address another gathering soon.

The civic polls will cover 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including key bodies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Thane, Nagpur and Nashik. In Mumbai alone, around 1,700 candidates are contesting elections across 227 wards, making the BMC race one of the most closely watched contests.

While several parties have outlined their agendas, the BJP has yet to release its manifesto for the BMC elections. The delay has drawn criticism from rival parties, with opposition leaders questioning the party’s preparedness and vision for Mumbai. Despite this, the BJP continues its campaigning through rallies and public interactions.

The State Election Commission has announced that voting will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on January 15, with counting of votes and declaration of results scheduled for January 16, 2026.