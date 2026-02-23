Maharashtra preferred FDI hub, policy push aimed at $5-trillion economy by 2047: Governor

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday said that the state continues to be a leading destination for foreign investment, contributing over 13.5 per cent to the national GDP. He further stated that a “Vision Management Unit” has been set up to guide the state’s transition towards a $5-trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing the joint session of both houses of the state legislature on the inaugural day of the budget session, the Governor said that Maharashtra received Rs 1,64,875 crore in FDI in 2024–25, accounting for 39 per cent of the country’s total inflows. In the first half of 2025–26, the state secured Rs 91,337 crore.

At the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January 2026, memorandums of understanding worth about Rs 30 lakh crore were signed with firms from 18 countries, expected to generate 40 lakh jobs.

The state has also announced the “Maharashtra Industry, Investment and Service Policy 2025”, which targets Rs 70.5 lakh crore in investment and aims to create 50 lakh jobs. Policies for bamboo, gems and jewellery, AVGC-XR, and Global Capability Centres have been introduced, while the ‘Maha-InviT’ infrastructure trust has been formed to mobilise funds.

The Governor said MoUs worth Rs 56,000 crore were signed during India Maritime Week 2025 for port development. Approval has also been granted for 147 major road projects spanning 1,100 km at a cost of Rs 4,478 crore.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg will be extended to the proposed Vadhvan Port and to eastern Vidarbha.

On the shipping sector, he said that the “Maharashtra Shipbuilding, Ship-repair and Ship Recycling Policy 2025” has been enacted to promote projects along the coastline. The maritime MoUs signed during India Maritime Week, organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in Mumbai in October 2025, are expected to accelerate investment and employment in port infrastructure and shipbuilding.

To improve “Ease of Living” and “Ease of Doing Business”, the state has begun repealing outdated pre-Independence laws, decriminalising minor offences, and rationalising regulatory provisions. As an initial step, the Maharashtra Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Rules have been framed in line with the Union government’s compliance-reduction reforms.

The Governor said a “Comprehensive Digital Transformation Project” is underway to integrate employee data from recruitment to retirement on a unified platform.

In the agriculture sector, the “Maharashtra Agri-Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025–29” was rolled out in June 2025 to support technology-driven farming.

Under the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, more than 44 lakh farmers using pumps up to 7.5 HP receive free power, amounting to relief of Rs 25,087 crore. The state has also set a Guinness World Record by installing 45,911 solar pumps between October and November 2025. At present, 7,786 farmer groups practise natural farming across 3.22 lakh hectares.

Through the Umed mission, 26.19 lakh women have become “Lakhpati Didis”. The Rani Durgavati Mahila Sakshaktikaran Yojana has been launched for the empowerment of tribal women. Free treatment for nine categories of rare organ transplants costing over Rs 5 lakh is now available at authorised hospitals, and a Comprehensive Cancer Care Policy has been introduced.

To prevent loss of an academic year, CET examinations for vocational courses will now be held twice annually. Technical diploma material for 154 subjects has also been translated into Marathi.

According to the Governor, twelve forts, including Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort and Pratapgad Fort, have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. A Kumbh Mela Authority has also been formed to oversee preparations for the 2027–28 Simhastha Kumbh.

The government has honoured world chess champion Divya Deshmukh and members of the Indian women's national cricket team for their recent achievements.