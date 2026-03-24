Maharashtra: Sopara Hospital sets benchmark in providing free healthcare under Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) continues to bring relief to millions of low-income families across India, providing free treatment for serious illnesses and easing financial burdens. In Nala Sopara West, Sopara Hospital, managed by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, has emerged as a model facility, offering completely free and quality healthcare services to Ayushman cardholders.

Speaking to IANS, about the support, Jaleel Sheikh, son of a beneficiary, said that his father, suffering from lung problems, faced severe difficulty in breathing. “I admitted him here at the hospital in Sopara West. Through the Ayushman card, we are receiving free treatment here,” he said, highlighting the accessibility of the scheme for serious medical conditions.

Iqbal Sheikh’s wife shared her experience as well, saying that her husband had been admitted for 18 days and was receiving free treatment.

“He was having difficulty breathing. He has been admitted here for 18 days, receiving free treatment, and he is not facing any problems now,” she told IANS, underscoring the positive impact on patient health and family finances.

Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is currently the world’s largest government-funded health insurance initiative, providing an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

As of March 2026, over 43.52 crore Ayushman cards have been issued, including 1.14 crore 'Vay Vandana' cards exclusively for senior citizens. The scheme covers more than 1,900 medical procedures across 27 specialities, and beneficiaries can access cashless, paperless treatment at any of the 36,229 empanelled public and private hospitals nationwide.

There are no restrictions on family size, age, or gender, and all pre-existing conditions are covered from day one.

The coverage includes diagnostics, medicines, surgery, ICU charges, and physician fees, along with extended support for up to three days of pre-hospitalisation and 15 days post-hospitalisation expenses.

Recent expansions between 2025 and 2026 have broadened access further. Citizens aged 70 and above now receive Rs 5 lakh annual coverage regardless of socio-economic status, and seniors in already-covered families get an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up.

Around 37 lakh families of frontline workers such as ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, and Helpers are now included. Delhi became the 35th state/UT to implement the scheme as of April 2025, and a special drive from January 15 to April 15, 2026, is helping remaining eligible beneficiaries and seniors create their cards.

With facilities like Sopara Hospital leading the way, Ayushman Bharat continues to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible, affordable, and free for millions of families across India.