Maharashtra stares at Another lockdown

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister on Monday called the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state 'alarming' even as he mentioned that the State may be looking at a partial lockdown if things get worse.

According to reports, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 'lockdown' will be imposed in some districts 'if required'. "People need to adhere to rules. We can increase the penalty for non-adherence," he said.

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases for two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727, while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the Health department said.

On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively. Owing to rising cases, authorities have announced partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends. Malls and weekly markets will be shut, weddings and public functions disallowed, and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm, according to official reports.

The district is currently under partial lockdown and a night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 6 am. The restrictions are set to end on March 8. Aurangabad has a tally of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to its cumulative total.

Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections. Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.