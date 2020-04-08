Maharashtra: Stringent Steps In Mumbai Hotspots To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Maharashtra has seen a sharp spike in the number of cases with the state recording over 1000 coronavirus positive cases. The state has also seen the highest fatality rate in any state in the country so far with a death rate of 6% of the total number of deaths.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put in a series of stringent measures in many areas of Mumbai. As part of this strategy 252 places have been declared containment zones in Mumbai and vegetable selling activity will not be allowed in these containment zones. The idea is that such vegetable-selling activity triggers movement of people and could be a cause of spread of infection. The BMC has airlifted PPEs for healthcare professionals as the pandemic continues to sweep through Maharashtra, mainly Mumbai.

The big question is whether the Bhilwara model of ruthless containment would work in a large and densely crowded city like Mumbai. The next few days would reveal the effectiveness of the containment strategy being adopted at present, which experts believe is the best available option under the current circumstances. Analysts point out that essentially it is containment alone which can curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Several hotspots have emerged in the last 48 hours in Mumbai including Tardeo, Prabhadevi, lower Parel, Grant Road, among others. In Asia's largest slum of Dharavi, nine cases of people who tested positive for coronavirus have been reported so far.

Some hospitals including Jaslok and Wockhardt hospitals had to be sealed after doctors and paramedical staff tested positive for coronavirus, raising the level of concern among authorities.