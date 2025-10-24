Maharashtra to become next hub of natural farming: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Maharashtra is set to become the next hub of natural farming, noting that the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and hybrid seeds has reduced soil fertility and increased input costs. He said natural farming offers a sustainable alternative that lowers input costs, restores soil health, and enhances productivity using natural resources.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a conference on Natural Farming held at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

CM Fadnavis said the conference marked a significant step in transforming Maharashtra’s agricultural landscape through natural and eco-friendly practices.

“Maharashtra’s mission for natural farming, launched in 2014, has brought 14 lakh hectares under natural cultivation. Following the Hon’ble Governor’s guidance in 2023, the state decided to expand this area to 25 lakh hectares. Addressing the impact of climate change on agriculture requires a complete transition towards natural farming,” he said.

He further noted that Dr B.R. Ambedkar, in the Directive Principles of the Constitution, had emphasised the importance of Gosamvardhan (cow preservation). “Gaumata holds a vital place in agriculture, and preserving Godhan (cow wealth) is essential for sustaining the very life of farming. Governor Acharya Devvrat’s vision and innovative approach in agriculture have inspired Maharashtra to implement a large-scale natural farming mission, paving the way for the state to become the next hub of natural farming,” Fadnavis said.

In his address, Governor Devvrat appealed to members of the state cabinet and the Maharashtra State Legislature to promote natural farming in a mission mode. He also explained the distinction between organic and natural farming, underscoring the long-term benefits of the latter.

Earlier, Fadnavis on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamed of a fully developed India in the centenary year of Independence in 2047. "Maharashtra will not lag behind anywhere in fulfilling this dream and Maharashtra's 'Vision Document' will definitely be helpful for that," he said.

CM Fadnavis was speaking at the meeting of the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 Advisory Committee meeting. In this meeting, the Advisory Committee approved the draft Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document.

The draft, which will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval, provides a 'roadmap' to achieve the goal of Viksit Maharashtra in three phases by 2029, 2035 and 2047.

CM Fadnavis said, the draft document of a Viksit Maharashtra is a historical document and it should be used while making any plans and policies in the future.

“This 'document' will enable Maharashtra to compete not with the states but with the world. This entire draft should be converted into a video from which the citizens can understand it in an easy way,” he added.



