Maharashtra's Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde Recovers From Illness Amid Government Formation Speculation

Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has been recovering from fever and a throat infection at his native village in Satara, his family doctor, Dr. RM Patre, confirmed. A team of three to four doctors is monitoring his health, and he is reportedly improving.

The Shiv Sena leader remains at the center of attention as political developments unfold in Maharashtra following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (Mahayuti) sweeping victory in the state Assembly elections.

Amid growing anticipation over the next chief minister, Shinde recently stated that he would abide by any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership. This has fueled speculation that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be named the new chief minister, with Shinde playing a prominent role in the cabinet.

The official announcement of the CM post is still awaited, but Fadnavis has emerged as the frontrunner following days of deliberations and meetings in New Delhi.