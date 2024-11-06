Maharashtra's contribution crucial for creation of a new India: Yogi Adityanath

Washim (Maharashtra): Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Maharashtra's contribution is quite crucial for the creation of a new India, especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has resolved to make the nation a world-class one.

Speaking at an election rally in Washim, the Uttar Pradesh CM appealed to the voters to help attain MahaYuti power with a majority in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls. He described the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as 'Maha Anari'.

Adityanath said that the BJP's aim is not only to get power, but its resolve is to make the country proud and gain prestige globally.

He appealed to the voters of Maharashtra to strengthen the MahaYuyi by electing it back to power, especially when PM Modi-led government is working with a resolve for the prosperity and security of 140 crore people of the country.

He said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave self-respect and honour to India.

"When India's self-esteem is hit, we remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The land of Maharashtra gave birth to great men and saints, while the social reformers of this state led the country. That is why Maharashtra has to shoulder a key responsibility... in the upcoming Assembly polls, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led MahaYuti on one side and the Maha Anadi alliance in the form of Maha Vikas Aghadi are contesting against each other. This alliance called Maha Anari has no respect for country, religion or nationalism. Besides, they are not concerned about social values and ideals," Adityanath said.

He attacked the MVA for its appeasement policies, asking them to recall how Chhatrapati Shivaji of Maharashtra went to Agra and challenged the foreign aggressor Aurangzeb.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our role model. He fought for the protection of values and was inspired by the values for which Sambhaji Raje also fought. I have come here to remind you that we have to fight the same struggle now," he said.

Criticising the Congress for insulting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, saying that the grand old party constantly compromised with the security of the country.

"When foreign powers were challenging the country and terrorist activities were taking place, the Congress leaders were silent because of the concern that relations with other countries would deteriorate. In today's new India, the Chinese army has retreated, and now, the Indian army is patrolling the border," he said.

Further criticising the Congress, the Uttar Pradesh CM said: "The same Congress members and Sharad Pawar's party leaders were questioning the existence of our Lord Ramachandra, Lord Shri Krishna. Now with the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by the Modi government, after 500 years, Ramlalla in Ayodhya experienced the joy of Diwali in his birthplace. Lord Ram is in our blood , Ram-naam is on our tongue," he said.

"New India under the leadership of PM Modi is progressing vigorously today. This India is not bowing down to anyone and not backing down... Ayodhya is the beginning. Now we are heading towards Kashi and Mathura. It is shameful to have the city of Aurangabad named after Afzal Khan whom Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed. It is a matter of pride to remove that name and name it after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. When we are divided, we are attacked. So, don't be divided, you will be safe only if you are united," the senior BJP leader added.



