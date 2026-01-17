MAHE’s gender-inclusion drive in STEM wins CII honour again

Manipal: Forthe second year in succession, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has won the CII Award on Excellence for Women in STEM, underlining its consistent push to advance gender inclusion in science and technology education and research.

The award was presented at the CII Annual Summit in New Delhi, recognising MAHE’s sustained efforts to create an enabling ecosystem for women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through structured mentorship, progressive institutional policies and leadership development initiatives. Receiving the award on behalf of the university, Dr. Chandrakala C. B., Joint Director, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, and Dr. Prema K. V., Joint Director, MIT Bengaluru, said the honour reflected MAHE’s institution-wide commitment to equity and excellence. The award was handed over by senior industry and policy leaders, including Dr. Ashish Mohan of CII, Dr. Vaishali Nigam Sinha of ReNew, Ms. Inge Buffolo of the EUIPO, and Dr. Chandrika Kaushik of DRDO.

Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Technology & Science), MAHE, said that inclusion and excellence were inseparable in scientific progress. “Our focus is on creating opportunities for women to thrive as researchers, innovators and academic leaders, contributing meaningfully to national and global STEM ecosystems,” he said. Echoing this, Dr. Christopher Sudhakar, Director–Quality, MAHE, said the recognition reflected the university’s quality-driven culture where inclusivity is embedded into governance, research and performance frameworks. The award further strengthens MAHE’s position as a leading institution committed to nurturing a diverse, future-ready STEM workforce.