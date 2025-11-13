Mahipalpur Panic After Loud Sound: Police Confirm It Was Just a Bus Tyre Burst

A loud blast-like sound was heard in Mahipalpur, southwest Delhi, on Thursday morning. People panicked after hearing it. Police later said it was only a bus tyre burst.

The sound came from near the Radisson Hotel.

Delhi Fire Services got a call at 9.19 am. Three fire engines went to the spot. After checking the area, they found nothing dangerous.

Police spoke to the person who made the call. He said he heard the sound while travelling to Gurugram. Officials then checked with people nearby. A guard told them that a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had a rear tyre burst. This caused the loud noise.

Police said the situation is normal and there is no need to worry.

This incident happened while Delhi is already on high alert after the Red Fort blast on Monday. In that blast, a Hyundai i20 exploded, injuring 20 people and damaging many vehicles.