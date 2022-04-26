Maiden visit of minister Sonowal to Paradip Port

Paradip: Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, made his first official visit to Paradip Port Authority, as a part of regular review. He was extended a warm welcome by Chairman, PPA at Jawahar Guest House, He was given a guard of honour by the CISF, PPA contingent.

The minister had an interactive session with stakeholders of the port and unions at the convention centre, which was inaugurated by him. In the adjacent orchard, Sonowal planted fruit-bearing plants, like mango, guava, lichi, water apple. For creating recreational facilities for inhabitants of the township sitting arrangements, pathway will be developed later on.

Sonowal signed off the day by holding a review meeting with officials of PPA on various infrastructure projects, PPA projects, functioning of the port, ease of business/green initiative, business development activity.

He directed the port to work towards augmenting its capacity to 500 MMTPA by 2030. Sonowal participated in a plantation drive at Paradip Orchard, inaugurated the Biju Convention Centre and met stakeholders. He reviewed progress with officials of IDCO, IOCL, on Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). He stressed on collaborative approach for faster development to bring overall development of the area.

The minister laid the foundation for second exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project). He inaugurated the STP and Paradip College Boy's Hostel and plantation at AYUSH Garden.

Under CSR activities, Sonowal distributed learning aids to school children and senior Citizens. He distributed utility kits to Paradip Old Age Home residents. He addressed officers and employees of the Paradip Port, Customers and Press.

The minister reviewed functioning of the Port. A detailed presentation was also made by the chairman, PPA, which was attended by all HoDs.