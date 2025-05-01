Majhi disburses Rs 1K cr for farmers on Akshaya Tritiya

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday disbursed Rs 1,025 crore for 51 lakh farmers under CM Kisan Assistance Scheme during Krushak Dibas held on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each was credited to the bank accounts of farmers through the DBT facility as Majhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, pushed the button at a function at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) farm.

The Chief Minister also participated in ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’ and Bhumi Pujan rituals. The beneficiaries included small, marginal, landless and tribal farmers. For the first time, 25,000 farmers from urban areas have been included under the CM-KISAN scheme, marking a significant expansion in the government’s outreach to cultivators, Majhi said. The Chief Minister said needy farmers are being provided Rs 2,000 each ahead of the kharif crop to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other essential items. On September 8, 2024, the State government had rolled out CM-KISAN Yojana, which then benefited around 46 lakh farmers.

Under the scheme, the farmers are given Rs 4,000 financial assistance per annum on two occasions – Akshaya Tritiya and Nua Khai — to assist them for kharif and rabi crops. “I am a farmer by birth and used to work in fields along with my father during my college days,” Majhi recalled.

The Chief Minister said since the BJP came to power in the State in 2024, the administration has been continuously making efforts to increase the income of farmers. “The previous government kept silent by bringing only a resolution in the Assembly for MSP. We had promised, kept our word and gave Rs 3,100 MSP. In the next five years, we have set a target of providing irrigation facilities in 15 lakh hectares with an investment of about Rs 1 lakh crore,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister said the State is taking steps to set up cold storage facilities in every subdivision. “To increase the income of the farmers, we are providing necessary assistance with discounts for fish farming, animal husbandry, poultry and duck farming along with agriculture,” Majhi said.

The Opposition Congress also observed ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ celebrations with OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Rama Chandra Kadam, former ministers Niranjan Patnaik, Suresh Routray and others performing ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’ at Kalyanpur village near famous Dhauli peace pagoda here.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders also performed the the ritual of sowing the first seeds of the season at a village under Purana Pradhan gram panchayat under Balianta block.

In a message, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X, said: “My heartfelt greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Akhi Muthi Anukula. May the blessings of the Lord bring good harvest and happiness and prosperity to the lives of the farmer brothers and sisters. #AkshayTritiya.”

Akshaya Tritiya is considered the most auspicious day for the people of Odisha to begin any work. Farmers traditionally start cultivation on this day when both the Sun and the Moon are believed to be in their most favourable positions.