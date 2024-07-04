  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Majhi promotes use of Odia in govt offices

Majhi promotes use of Odia in govt offices
x
Highlights

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday started working at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) situated on the third floor of State secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday started working at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) situated on the third floor of State secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan. Since taking oath on June 12, he had been working at a temporary office in the State Guest House as renovation work of his office was underway.

The Chief Minister said all official works of Odisha government will be conducted in Odia language. "Apart from tangible development, emphasis will be laid on cultural development. Importance will also be given to the promotion and preservation of Odia 'asmita' (pride), " he said.

Majhi said he has issued instructions to the officers to ensure that all files put forth before him are in Odia language. If needed, the Odisha Official Language Act will be amended.

The Chief Minister announced a Language Commission will be set up for the promotion of the Odia language.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X