Major Action in Haridwar Municipal Corporation Land Scam in Uttarakhand

On CM Dhami’s orders, two IAS, one PCS, and a total of ten officials were suspended

Dhami government cracks down hard on corruption

DM, former Municipal Commissioner, SDM among those punished

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a stern stance on the land scam in Haridwar Municipal Corporation. Following his directions, seven officials—including two IAS and one PCS officer—have been suspended. Earlier, three officials were already suspended, and two had been dismissed from service. In total, ten officials have now faced action in this case. The CM has also ordered a Vigilance inquiry and directed that the sale deeds of the land be cancelled and the money paid to landowners be recovered.

The issue came to light when questions were raised over the purchase of an unsuitable 2.3070-hectare land near a garbage dump in Gram Sarai for crores of rupees by the Haridwar Municipal Corporation. CM Dhami ordered an investigation, after which Secretary Ranveer Singh Chauhan submitted a preliminary report to the government on May 29. Based on this report, the CM instructed the Personnel Department to take action against the responsible officials. Accordingly, the Personnel and Vigilance Department issued suspension orders for the seven accused officials on Tuesday.

Vigilance Probe to Uncover the Full Chain of Responsibility

CM Dhami has directed the Vigilance Department to conduct a detailed investigation to uncover the full chain of culpability in the land scam. He has also ordered the cancellation of the sale deeds and recovery of the amount paid to the landowners. Considering the role of then Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary, the CM has ordered a special audit of all work carried out by the Haridwar Municipal Corporation during his tenure.





Action Taken So Far

Karmendra Singh – District Magistrate and former Administrator of Haridwar Municipal Corporation (Suspended)

Varun Chaudhary – Then Municipal Commissioner, Haridwar Municipal Corporation (Suspended)

Ajayveer Singh – Then SDM Haridwar (Suspended)

Nikita Bisht – Senior Finance Officer (Suspended)

Vicky – Senior Personal Assistant (Suspended)

Rajesh Kumar – Registrar Kanungo, Tehsil Haridwar (Suspended)

Kamaldas – Chief Administrative Officer, Tehsil Haridwar (Suspended)





Previous Actions Taken

Ravindra Kumar Dayal – In-charge Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Service Terminated)

Anand Singh Mishrawan – In-charge Executive Engineer (Suspended)

Laxmikant Bhatt – Superintendent of Tax and Revenue (Suspended)

Dinesh Chandra Kandpal – Junior Engineer (Suspended)

Vedpal – Property Clerk (Service Extension Terminated)

"Since day one, our government has made it clear that in public service, it is not the ‘position’ but ‘duty’ and ‘accountability’ that matter. No matter how senior the individual, if they defy public interest and rules, action is inevitable. We aim to build a new work culture in Uttarakhand—free from corruption. All public servants must meet this standard."

— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister