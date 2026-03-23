Major drug haul in Rajasthan after encounter; properties of smugglers attached

In a major crackdown under ‘Operation Trinetra’, the Pratapgarh Police, led by Superintendent of Police B. Aditya, seized over 762 kg of illicit doda-chura (poppy husk) following a dramatic encounter with smugglers. The consignment is estimated to be valued at over Rs 1.14 crore in the international market.

According to the police, the District Special Team (DST) intercepted a suspicious pickup truck near Dhariyawad. As the team attempted to stop the vehicle, the smugglers broke through a barricade, rammed a police jeep, and fled towards Udaipur.

During the chase, the accused allegedly fired 15-16 rounds at the police with intent to kill.

In retaliation, police teams encircled the vehicle, forcing the smugglers to abandon it in the forests near Arampura and escape under the cover of darkness. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 38 sacks of doda-chura along with a live cartridge.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising Trainee RPS officer Shakti Dayma, SHO Hazarilal Meena, and DST in-charge Pratap Singh.

A case has been registered at Dhariyawad police station, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused. In a parallel action aimed at dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers, the Pratapgarh Police have frozen assets worth Rs 1.12 crore under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The action targets two alleged smugglers -- Shahrukh Khan and Dilawar Khan, residents of Hathuniya -- who were arrested in December 2025.

Financial investigations revealed that proceeds from the illegal trafficking of MD drugs, smack, and opium were used to build two luxury houses worth Rs 50 lakh each, along with the purchase of a Scorpio SUV worth Rs 12 lakh.

Following approval from the SAFEMA Authority in Delhi, the properties were officially frozen on March 23, and seizure notices have been affixed.

Multiple cases related to drug smuggling are registered against the accused across Delhi, Jaipur and Madhya Pradesh.

SP B. Aditya said that the campaign against narcotics will continue aggressively, and strict action will be taken not only against smugglers but also against those aiding them or benefiting from illegal proceeds.