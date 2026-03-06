Major Governor Reshuffle: RN Ravi Moved To West Bengal, Taranjit Singh Sandhu Appointed As Delhi LG

In a significant administrative overhaul, President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of new Governors and Lieutenant Governors for several states and Union Territories on Thursday, including the national capital.

The reshuffle came after the unexpected resignation of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, a move that surprised many in political circles.

Following the changes, RN Ravi, who is currently serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been transferred to West Bengal to take over the post previously held by Bose.

Meanwhile, former Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He will replace VK Saxena, who has now been reassigned to Ladakh.

The latest appointments are part of a broader restructuring of gubernatorial positions across different regions, signaling a notable shift in administrative leadership.