Make farm products with eye on exports, says Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked farmers to leverage India's diverse climate to increase productivity and export strength, and stressed on scaling up high-value crop produce to make the country's agri products globally competitive.
Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi called for a "unified approach involving experts, industry, and farmers to meet global quality and branding standards", and highlighted the importance of setting clear goals to connect local farmers with global markets.
