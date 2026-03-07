Make farm products with eye on exports, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked farmers to leverage India's diverse climate to increase productivity and export strength, and stressed on scaling up high-value crop produce to make the country's agri products globally competitive.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi called for a "unified approach involving experts, industry, and farmers to meet global quality and branding standards", and highlighted the importance of setting clear goals to connect local farmers with global markets.