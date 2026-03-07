  1. Home
Make farm products with eye on exports, says Modi

  7 March 2026
Make farm products with eye on exports, says Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked farmers to leverage India's diverse climate to increase productivity and export strength, and stressed on scaling up high-value crop produce to make the country's agri products globally competitive.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi called for a "unified approach involving experts, industry, and farmers to meet global quality and branding standards", and highlighted the importance of setting clear goals to connect local farmers with global markets.

Narendra ModiAgriculture and Rural TransformationIndian FarmersAgricultural ExportsHigh-Value Crops
