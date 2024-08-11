Maldives at heart of India's Neighbourhood First Policy: EAM Jaishankar

Male: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Sunday the Maldives is a key partner to India in the Indian Ocean region and at the heart of its neighbourhood first policy.

"Maldives is a key partner to India in the Indian Ocean region and it is at the heart of our neighborhood-first policy. The cooperation between the two countries has moved beyond the traditional role, and today aspires to be a modern partnership", EAM Jaishankar said after he, along with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer, jointly inaugurated the Addu Reclamation Project and Addu Shore Protection Project.

"Our development cooperation is aimed at touching all facets of people's lives here and to find ways of bringing tangible benefits to their lives. I think it is a statement in itself that we are today among the largest trading partners of Maldives and witnessing greater investment flows from India to the Maldives, particularly in the tourism sector", he added.

In the last few years, India has invested around $220 million in Addu intending to provide a fair idea of the importance which is attached to regional development in the Maldives.

EAM Jaishankar also mentioned inaugurating the National College of Policing and Law Enforcement Studies in March, 2022, which was a $30 million Indian grant-funded project.

He said, "I'm very glad to see that it has become a hub for imparting critical training to NPS personnel in the Maldives."

India has partnered with the Government of Maldives on the Addu Reclamation and Shore Protection Project to find a sustainable way to develop Addu as a regional hub. The reclamation of 184 hectares of land was concluded earlier this year. This ambitious programme of $80 million involves reclamation for tourism development purposes and the overall economic development of Addu.

"Another important project being carried out, with Indian assistance is the redevelopment of the Addu Roads and Drainage Development, with an outlay of $70 million is nearing completion and once completed, will solve problems of waterlogging and roads in Addu" he said

"The Addu Detour Link road is being inaugurated today, which is an important component of this project," he said.

Bidding farewell to EAM @DrSJaishankar as he wraps up a successful visit to the Maldives. We achieved significant milestones in further strengthening our partnership. We remain grateful for the people and Government of India for the continued cooperation in reinvigorating… pic.twitter.com/BwvTaCrb13 — Moosa Zameer (@MoosaZameer) August 11, 2024

Moosa Zameer posted on X, "Pleased to join the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to jointly inaugurate the 4-lane Detour Link road and the ceremony to mark the completion of the shore protection and reclamation project in Addu City."

"India continues to be a vital partner in our socio-economic development. The two projects inaugurated today further cement the strong bonds between our two countries", he added.

On Saturday, the EAM jointly inaugurated drinking water and sanitation projects across 28 islands to the Government of Maldives at a ceremony held at the President's Office, graced by the Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu.

The EAM also visited the site of the Greater Male Connectivity Project, which is India's flagship project in the Maldives.

Currently, India and the Maldives are collaborating on 65 development projects.