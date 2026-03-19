Malkangiri Airport expects to start regular flights soon

Malkangiri: Regular flights from Malkangiri Airport are likely to begin by the end of March as the State administration and aviation stakeholders finalise operational plans. A joint inspection by the State Civil Aviation officials and India One Air has indicated operational readiness, with commercial flights tentatively scheduled to begin by the end of March, pending regulatory approval.

A high-level team, led by Civil Aviation Advisor Suresh Chandra Hota and Safety Advisor Manoj Kumar Das, conducted a detailed on-ground assessment of the runway, safety infrastructure, and ancillary facilities. Aviation engineers and pilots from IndiaOne Air also conducted technical evaluations to assess operational feasibility.

Sources indicate that the airport’s 1,620-metre by 30-metre runway is technically capable of handling small to medium-sized aircraft under regional connectivity norms. However, immediate attention is required to strengthen perimeter security and prevent stray animal intrusion.

The State government has reportedly invested around Rs 270 crore in the development and upgradation of the airport. Long-term planning also includes a proposed expansion of the runway to nearly 3,000 metres, which would significantly enhance aircraft handling capacity and future scalability.

Officials maintain that the commencement of passenger services now hinges on final approval from the Directorate of Civil Aviation authorities. Upon clearance, trial runs are expected to be conducted before scheduled operations begin. Notably, since its inauguration on January 9, 2024, the airport has been limited to non-scheduled and cargo flight operations. The introduction of regular passenger flights is expected to mark a critical transition in its functional role.

Administrative sources confirm that the District Collector is closely monitoring inter-departmental coordination and infrastructure to expedite the operationalisation process. Once operational, Malkangiri will become part of Odisha’s growing aviation network, joining existing functional airports such as Biju Patnaik International Airport, VeerSurendra Sai Airport, Jeypore Airport, Utkela Airport, and Rourkela Airport.

This development extends beyond connectivity to deliver significant socio-economic benefits, such as reduced travel time to urban hubs, enhanced emergency response, and new avenues for tourism and investment in a remote Odisha district.

There is also growing public expectation that future routes may include direct connectivity to key cities such as Hyderabad and Kolkata, which could significantly benefit local residents and businesses. While optimism is high, officials caution that timelines remain contingent upon regulatory approvals and successful completion of trial operations.