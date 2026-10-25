Mallikarjun Kharge kicks up row with 'baap' jibe on PM Modi, youth thrashed at event

Patna: A major uproar erupted at a Congress event in Bihar's capital Patna on Sunday, when party President Mallikarjun Kharge lost his cool and made an objectionable remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting fierce counter from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kharge's controversial comment came in response to a person in the crowd, who was heard shouting "Modi nahin jaayega" (Modi won't go/lose power).

This support for PM Modi at the Congress event was enough to trigger Mallikarjun Kharge, who shot back at the heckler, identified as Santosh Singh.

"Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Even PM Modi's father will have to go)," Kharge said, then repeating it not once but thrice.

Subsequently, the man was surrounded by Congress workers, who thrashed him to ground before throwing him out of the venue.

The heated exchange took place during the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh, Bihar's first Chief Minister, in Patna.

The video of ruckus, showing a man heckling the Congress President and the angry hitting back with a pointed response, rather a deplorable dig at PM Modi, circulated widely on the social media.

As the video went viral, the BJP leaders hit out at Kharge over derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, said in a post on social media platform X, said, "Such disgusting, petulant, uncouth behaviour from Kharge ji shows the growing frustration in Congress ranks -- all their attempts to manufacture anarchy in the name of protests have failed."

Union Minister and Lok Sabha member from Bihar, Giriraj Singh, said, "I used to think only Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition) is foolish. Now it seems there's a whole bunch of them."



