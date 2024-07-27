Malwa Canal to irrigate two lakh acres of land, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Malwa Canal is being dug with an outlay of Rs 2,300 crore to cater to the irrigational needs of nearly two lakh acres of land in southern Punjab.

Addressing the gathering at Muktsar Sahib after inspecting the ongoing work of Malwa Canal, he said, "It is on record that none of the previous governments of the state had paid heed towards this necessity of the state."

He said due to the "gross negligence" of the successive state governments, the groundwater was "over-exploited", resulting in maximum blocks turning into dark zones.

CM Mann said the 150-km-long new canal will usher in a new era of unprecedented progress and prosperity in the state, especially in the Malwa region.

The Chief Minister said the government would spend around Rs 2,300 crore on this project that would cater to the irrigational needs of nearly two lakh acres of fertile land.

CM Mann said he had conceived the project much before assuming the charge of Chief Minister.

"In reality, this is my dream project which is aimed at giving a major impetus to the overall development and progress of the state in general and that of Malwa region in particular," he said.

Taking a jibe over the previous governments, the Chief Minister said those who had always sought votes on the name of "panth" had never bothered to take such a step.

He alleged the Akali leaders were more "interested" in supplying water to their farms rather than executing projects that could have transformed the destiny of the common man.

He said due to such "anti-people" stances, the voters outrightly rejected these leaders and a whopping mandate was given to the incumbent government.