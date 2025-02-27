Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Adding Fake Voters To Electoral Rolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched serious allegations against the BJP, claiming the party is tampering with electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections by adding fake voters from other states, purportedly with the Election Commission of India's complicity.

Addressing a Trinamool Congress state conference at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Banerjee asserted that the BJP employed similar tactics to secure victories in recent Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. She specifically alleged that voters from Haryana and Gujarat have been fraudulently added to West Bengal's electoral lists.

"It is evident how the BJP is tampering with the voters' lists with the blessing of the Election Commission. I have proof from all districts," Banerjee declared while displaying a list. "Names of people from Haryana and Gujarat appear alongside those of West Bengal residents under the same EPIC number. Fake voters have been added online."

The Chief Minister claimed this manipulation is being orchestrated remotely from Delhi, with a company called "Association for Billion Minds" allegedly operating data networks to insert non-resident names into Bengal's voter rolls. "They know they cannot win if the elections are held fairly," she added.

Banerjee threatened protest action if corrective measures aren't taken. "If I could go on a 26-day hunger strike during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006, we could also launch a movement against the Election Commission," she warned, suggesting her party might protest indefinitely at the EC office.

The Trinamool supremo also expressed diminishing confidence in the Election Commission's impartiality, noting: "I used to respect the Election Commission. But now, it appears to be filled with BJP-aligned individuals." She specifically mentioned new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's previous role as secretary in the cooperation department under the Union Home Minister.

According to Banerjee, voter list manipulation is particularly concentrated in constituencies where the BJP narrowly lost in the 2021 assembly elections. She vowed to identify fake voters and prevent "outsiders from taking over West Bengal."