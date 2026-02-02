Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission Of Bias After Heated SIR Meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India following a nearly 90-minute meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging large-scale and unjustified deletion of voters’ names during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in New Delhi, Banerjee claimed that voters were being removed from the rolls over minor spelling differences and customary variations in surnames common in Bengal. She alleged that such discrepancies were being labelled as anomalies to justify deletions without proper verification or hearings.

According to Banerjee, surnames such as Banerjee and Bandyopadhyay, Mukherjee and Mukhopadhyay, or Chatterjee and Chattopadhyay were being treated as different identities, leading to names being struck off. She claimed that nearly 58 lakh voters had been removed without being given an opportunity to explain or appeal.

The Chief Minister further alleged that booth-level officers were under pressure during the revision exercise and claimed that Scheduled Castes and minority communities were disproportionately affected by the deletions.

Questioning the timing of the SIR, Banerjee asked why the revision was being conducted just ahead of elections. She also alleged selective implementation, claiming that BJP-ruled Assam was exempted while opposition-ruled states such as West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were subjected to the exercise.

She accused the poll panel of altering documentation norms for Bengal, alleging that certificates accepted in other states were being rejected in West Bengal.

Describing her interaction with the Commission as humiliating, Banerjee said she walked out of the meeting in protest. She accused the CEC of arrogance and claimed the delegation was “misbehaved with” and denied justice.

“This is not an independent Election Commission. This is acting like a BJP agent,” she alleged, adding that the Commission justified the SIR by blaming Trinamool Congress for raising concerns over duplicate voters.

However, sources familiar with the meeting said the Election Commission strongly rejected the Trinamool Congress’s allegations and asserted that the rule of law would prevail. According to these sources, the CEC warned that any attempt to obstruct or intimidate officials involved in the SIR process would invite strict action under the Commission’s powers.

The Commission also reportedly raised concerns over the conduct of Trinamool leaders, alleging that some party MLAs had used abusive language against election officials and threatened personnel engaged in revision work. Incidents of vandalism at offices of electoral registration officials were also flagged during the meeting.

Administrative issues were also discussed, with the Commission pointing out delays in honorarium payments to booth-level officers. Sources said only a portion of the sanctioned amount had been released so far, affecting field operations. Staffing gaps at the level of electoral officers were also highlighted.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee, accompanied by Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders, met the CEC along with families allegedly affected by the SIR process. The delegation wore black as a sign of protest and included individuals who claimed they were wrongly declared dead or whose relatives allegedly suffered severe stress due to the exercise.

Security was heightened around the Election Commission’s office during the visit. Banerjee also echoed remarks made earlier by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, warning that institutions would not remain immune from accountability.