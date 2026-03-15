Mamata Banerjee Announces DA Arrears Payout, Raises Honorarium Ahead Of Bengal Poll Schedule

Mamata Banerjee announced that the West Bengal government will begin clearing pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears for state employees and pensioners from March 2026. The move will benefit teachers, non-teaching staff and employees of grant-in-aid institutions, including local bodies and panchayats.

In a post on X, Banerjee said the decision fulfils the government’s commitment to lakhs of workers and retirees who have been awaiting the dues under the ROPA 2009 framework. Payments will start according to guidelines issued by the state finance department.

The announcement came shortly before the Election Commission of India is set to declare assembly election dates for West Bengal and several other regions. Once the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect, restricting major policy decisions.

Banerjee also announced a ₹500 increase in the monthly honorarium for priests and muezzins in the state. With the revision, the payment for both groups will rise to ₹2,000 per month, and the government has approved all new applications seeking the allowance.

The decision, however, drew criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Leader Suvendu Adhikari called the announcement a “poll gimmick,” alleging that the government made the move just before the election dates were to be announced.

The upcoming polls will be held under the supervision of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.