Live
- Worldwide cyber failures disrupt operations at Zurich Airport
- Jio becomes largest operator globally in terms of data traffic
- Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops
- Reliance Retail Ventures posts revenue of Rs 75,615 crore in Q1 FY25
- Extensive Checks on Drugs and Narcotics Conducted in Nagarkurnool District
- Indian UHNIs have potential to triple philanthropic contributions to Rs 75,500 cr annually: AIP-BCG report
- Mamata Banerjee approaches division bench against Calcutta HC order on Governor's defamation suit
- CM Mohan Yadav hopeful of positive outcome from Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur
- South Korean Science Minister nominee vows to renovate R&D system
- India's financial sector is sound and resilient: RBI Governor
Just In
Mamata Banerjee approaches division bench against Calcutta HC order on Governor's defamation suit
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging the order of the single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao ordering an interim stay on any derogatory comments against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose till August 14.
Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging the order of the single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao ordering an interim stay on any derogatory comments against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose till August 14.
The single-judge bench gave the direction on July 16 as it heard a defamation suit filed by the Governor against the Chief Minister.
Incidentally, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by a woman staff member of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata challenging the blanket immunity granted to the Governor from criminal prosecution. The woman staff member filing the petition at the apex court in the matter had earlier filed a police complaint at a local police station in Kolkata accusing Governor Ananda Bose of sexual harassment.
While sources in Trinamool Congress confirmed that the Chief Minister has approached a division bench challenging the single-judge bench order, no information has surfaced so far on which division bench has been approached in the matter and when will be the first hearing in the matter.
When the single-judge bench's order came, the Chief Minister's counsel Sanjay Bose issued a statement claiming that the order would be challenged. On Friday, just an hour after the Supreme Court order, Bose issued another statement claiming that the decision of the apex court contradicts the contention of the Raj Bhavan authorities that the incident was politically motivated and done with the intention of maligning the image of the Governor.
"Incidents of sexual harassment cannot be brushed under the carpet no matter the position and power one holds and the Hon’ble Supreme Court will lay down the contours in this regard," the statement read.