Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Tarique Rahman, Sends Sweets And Flowers After BNP’s Bangladesh Poll Victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday conveyed her congratulations to Tarique Rahman by sending flowers and sweets following his party’s landslide victory in Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election.

The congratulatory gifts were received at the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson’s political office in Gulshan by a party media cell representative, with senior office staff also present during the handover.

Earlier, Banerjee had posted a message on X congratulating the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its leadership. In her message, she extended warm wishes to the people of Bangladesh and offered advance greetings for Ramazan, expressing hope for happiness, well-being, and the continuation of strong ties between the two neighbours.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rahman, praising him for leading the BNP to a decisive mandate in the parliamentary polls.

Voting for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections concluded on Thursday. The Election Commission of Bangladesh later announced results for 297 of the 300 seats, with the BNP and its allies securing a clear majority. The remaining seats were shared among other alliances and independent candidates.