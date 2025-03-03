Mamata Banerjee expresses anguish over encroachment of land at economic corridors in state

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, expressed anguish over encroachment of land located on the six proposed economic corridors in the state.

“We have plans to develop six economic corridors in the state. The land is ready for that. However, instances of land encroachment on some portions of the land have already come to our notice. A solution to that has to be reached at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said while delivering her address at the first meeting of the State-Level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC) Meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday.

She also directed the departmental secretaries concerned to ensure that bureaucratic red-tapism does not necessarily delay in giving clearances for new and proposed industrial units.

“Already the real-time tracking system has been introduced. I will ask the Chief Secretary to submit the reports of clearances in the right time. We have to ensure the state’s economic development and employment generation at any cost. I will also ask the trade unions not to create problems in the industrial sectors for personal gains,” the Chief Minister said.

She also had a word of caution against the industrialists in the matter as well. “Do not pay money to anyone against any promises. I will also ask the industrialists not to resort to large-scale layoffs. It is unfair to throw 500 people out of a job at a go. Better find out solutions through bipartite negotiations,” said the Chief Minister.

Last month, the state government announced the formation of the SLISC as a single window for clearance of investment proposals for the state. As per the notification issued in the matter, besides the said state-level synergy committee, there will also be a district-level investment synergy committee in each district.

According to the state government, the initiative aimed to provide a streamlined, single-window interface for approvals, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to obtain required clearances without unnecessary delays.

The objective also aimed to provide a single-point interface and provide a centralised platform for all investment proposals and business-related services.