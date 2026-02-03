Mamata Banerjee Likely To Appear Before Supreme Court Over Bengal Voter Roll Revision Plea

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to appear before the Supreme Court on Wednesday if her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state is taken up for hearing, sources said.

According to sources, Banerjee’s plea against the Election Commission of India is likely to be heard along with other petitions questioning the validity of the SIR process in West Bengal. Security clearance has reportedly been granted for her visit, and the Chief Minister is under Z+ security cover.

The matter is expected to be listed on February 4, with the case titled Mamata Banerjee vs Election Commission appearing in the Supreme Court’s computerised cause list. The case had earlier been shown for listing on February 6.

Banerjee filed her petition on January 28, challenging the legality and execution of the SIR process for revising voter lists in the state. In her plea, she has alleged that the revision exercise is being conducted in a politically biased and arbitrary manner.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee claimed that the SIR had caused widespread hardship to citizens and alleged that the process had resulted in significant distress across the state. She accused the Election Commission of acting in violation of existing legal provisions and disregarding humanitarian considerations.

The Chief Minister also raised objections to the deployment of around 8,100 micro observers during the revision exercise, stating that such large-scale deployment was unprecedented and had been carried out without adequate consultation or specialised training.

She maintained that the methodology being followed during the SIR went beyond the framework of the Representation of the People Act and the rules framed under it.

The Supreme Court’s decision to list the plea comes amid increased political attention on electoral processes in West Bengal ahead of upcoming elections. Sources said the Chief Minister is expected to be present in court if the matter is heard.