Mamata Banerjee Nominates Mallikarjun Kharge For Prime Ministerial Candidacy In INDIA Bloc
Mamata Banerjee has reportedly suggested Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party, as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the Opposition's INDIA bloc, with support from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This proposal was made during the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, where opposition leaders addressed various topics, including seat distribution, joint campaign strategies, and plans to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The INDIA bloc meeting, originally scheduled for December 6, had to be rescheduled due to the unavailability of key leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, and Arvind Kejriwal. The fourth meeting occurs amidst the suspension of 141 MPs from different Opposition parties, the highest in a single session, for their involvement in protests and slogans related to the Lok Sabha security breach on December 13.